Four killed as car falls into gorge in Pauri

Four persons, including a woman, were killed when their car fell into a deep gorge in Lansdowne area of Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, police said on Thursday.

All the four occupants of the car were killed on the spot, Superintendent of Police Mukhtar Mohsin said.

The deceased have been identified as Nandan Singh, Anita Devi, her son Akshay and driver Virendra Singh.

The mishap took place while they were returning from a wedding ceremony last evening, he said.

