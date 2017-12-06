Four killed as car falls into gorge

Four people including the driver were killed on the spot. (Representational Image) Four people including the driver were killed on the spot. (Representational Image)

Four people, including a woman and a child, were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday after the car they were travelling in fell into a 150-ft-deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, police said.

The car, on its way to Haridwar from Rudraprayag, fell into the gorge near Teen Dhara in Devprayag area of the district this afternoon, a police official from Devprayag police station said. Four people including the driver were killed on the spot, the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition is stable, he said.

