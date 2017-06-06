Four killed as bus rams into tempo in Uttar Pradesh

Four persons were killed and seven others critically injured on Tuesday when their tempo was hit by an UPSRTC-run bus at Shikarpur bypass, 30 km from Bulandshahr, police said.

This incident took place in the afternoon when the driver of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus, coming from Badaun, lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the parked tempo, killing four of its passengers on the spot, SP (rural) Pramod Kumar Tiwari said.

The deceased were residents of Shikarpur town. The critically injured were taken to a hospital from where three of them were referred to the Meerut Medical College, he said.

The driver of the bus fled from the spot and a hunt is on to nab him, the SP said.

