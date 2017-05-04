Four kg gold biscuits seized off Pamban coast 

Gold biscuits weighing around four kgs were recovered on Thursday off the Pamban coast near Rameswaram, after a gang of smugglers dumped it in the sea on being confronted by customs authorities, officials said. Acting on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled, a team of customs sleuths tried to intercept a boat moving in a suspicious manner off Pamban coast.

However, on seeing the officials, the occupants of the boat dumped the gold biscuits in the sea and fled the spot. The authorities then recovered the water can carrying 40 pieces of gold biscuits, customs officials said. Investigation is on, they added.

