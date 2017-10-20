Four Karni Sena men, one from VHP arrested for vandalising ‘Padmavati’ rangoli

Rajput Karni Sena members rubbed out rangoli created for film’s promotion at a mall in Surat. Rajput Karni Sena members rubbed out rangoli created for film’s promotion at a mall in Surat.

The Surat police on Thursday arrested five people for allegedly vandalising a rangoli, inspired by the movie ‘Padmavati’, at a mall in the city, as reported by news agency PTI. Four of the five arrested belong to Rajout outfit Karni Sena and one is from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The city police had on October 16 registered an FIR against a group of people for vandalising the rangoli created by artist Karan K at the Rahul Raj Mall in Umra area on October 15. Based on a video, which shows people shouting “Jai Shri Ram” as they destroyed the art work, police arrested them.

Surat Commissioner of Police Satish Sharma also urged mall owners to come forward to lodge a case if such vandalism takes place. “We have arrested five persons, four of them belonging to outfit Karni Sena and one from the VHP. More persons are likely to be arrested as the video footage recovered by us shows 8-10 persons involved in the activity,” Sharma told PTI.

Those arrested have been identified as Vikramsinh Sekhawat, Shambhusinh Rathod, Narendra Chaudhary, Shailendra Rajput and Sanjaysinh Gohil, said the official. They have been arrested under various sections of Indian Penal Code including 141, 149 (unlawful assembly), 451 (trespassing) and 427 (mischief causing damage). The rangoli showed the film’s actress Deepika Padukone in her role as Padmavati in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie.

The movie kicked up controversy after a Rajput community group Karni Sena raised objections over depictions in the movie, claiming that history has been distorted.

WATCH VIDEO:

Protesting against the movie #Padmavati, Rajput Karni Sena members rubbed out rangoli created for film’s promotion at a mall in Surat(16.10) pic.twitter.com/vbCGWHanQt — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2017

Raising questions of freedom of expression, Deepika Padukone had on Thursday said she was heartbroken by the attack on a rangoli inspired by “Padmavati” and drew Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani’s attention. “Absolutely heart breaking to see the recent attack on artist Karan and his artwork! Disgusting and appalling to say the least!” she tweeted along with a photograph of the rangoli. “This has to stop now and action must be taken @smritiirani,” she said on Twitter.

