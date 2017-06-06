Four injured as Kolkata Metro Railway escalator malfunctions

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

At least four passengers were injured after falling on a moving escalator at Kavi Subhas Metro Railway station in the southern fringe of the city on Tuesday morning. A senior Metro Railway official said that the incident happened at around 10.30 am when the handrail of the escalator, moving upwards, started moving on the opposite direction. “It’s a technical glitz which we are looking into it. Four persons fell down from the escalator and met with minor injuries,” he said.

They were given preliminary treatment and released, the official said.

