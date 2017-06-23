Latest News

Four Indians released by Pakistan

They were released from Pakistan’s jails on completion of their sentences.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:June 23, 2017 2:59 am
indian prisoners, indian in pakistan, pakistan releases indian, pakistan prison, india pakistan, external affairs ministry Four Indian prisoners have been released by Pakistan and reached India on Thursday (Representational Image).
Four Indian prisoners have been released by Pakistan and reached India on Thursday. The prisoners have been identified as Suraj Ram, Sohan Lal, Mohamed Maqbul Lone and Abdul Majid.

“Four Indian civil prisoners were released in Pakistan and have crossed over to India this afternoon,” the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. He said they were released from Pakistan’s jails on completion of their sentences.

