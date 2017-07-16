Four, including cop, arrested for attack on SPO in Kashmir

A policeman posted as driver of a PDP MLA and three others have been arrested in connection with an attack on a special police officer (SPO) last month. Constable Towseef Ahmad, who was posted as driver of PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir seven months ago, and three others have been arrested for “providing logistical support for the terror attack on SPO Khurshid Ahmed in Imamsahab on June 11,” a police spokesman said in Srinagar.

The three others have been identified as Amir Mohiuddin of Heff, Basharat Yusuf Mir of Litter and Iftikar Rather of Awneera, he said. The police probe revealed that the attack was carried out by Hizbul Mujahideen militant Nazim Nazir Dar. Dar attacked the SPO on the direction of other Hizb militants — Saddam Padder and Irfan Abdullah Ganie, residents of Heff, the spokesman claimed. He said the four persons provided logistical support to the militant group and were arrested after sustained questioning.

