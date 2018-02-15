Four held with fake currency notes

Four persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly printing fake currency notes of various denominations for circulation, police said. The accused printed 126 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination with face value of Rs 2,52,000 and 100 notes of Rs 500 denominations with face value of Rs 50,000, a Special Operation Group (SOG) official said.

They are identified as Baburao Patil, Naresh Kumar Prajapati, his son Krupil, and Mohsin Makrani, said Vadodara Police Commissioner Manoj Shashidhar. One of the accused, Patil had been awarded a 14-year imprisonment in a similar offence by a court in Madhya Pradesh in 2008. He is currently out on parole, the officer said.

