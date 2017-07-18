Four held for transporting buffalo allegedly for slaughter in Maharashtra

Four arrested in Maharashtra for transporting buffalo allegedly for slaughter. (Representational image) Four arrested in Maharashtra for transporting buffalo allegedly for slaughter. (Representational image)

The police have arrested four persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act after they were found transporting a buffalo in a vehicle allegedly for slaughter. They were allegedly taking the buffalo to the nearby Bhiwandi township on Monday when they were nabbed at Kalyan city, the police said.

The police seized the buffalo, the vehicle in which the animal was being transported, the tranquiliser and a rope and arrested four persons while one escaped. The arrested men have been booked under IPC section 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and relevant sections of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, said the police.

