Four held for Surathkal murder, RSS alleges PFI conspiracy

Dakshina Kannada police, acting in coordination with Mangaluru city police, tracked down the car suspected to have been used in the crime and arrested four persons. Dakshina Kannada police, acting in coordination with Mangaluru city police, tracked down the car suspected to have been used in the crime and arrested four persons.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man believed to have with links to Bajrang Dal in Surathkal town in the coastal Karnataka region of Dakshina Kannada.

Deepak Rao, who worked with a mobile phone sales store, was on a bike on Wednesday afternoon when four men in a car intercepted him and hacked him to death in broad daylight.

Dakshina Kannada police, acting in coordination with Mangaluru city police, tracked down the car suspected to have been used in the crime and arrested four persons, identified as Naushad, Pinky, Nawaz and Rizwan, hours after the crime.

The four allegedly attacked Rao over an altercation on December 1.

The murder caused tension in Surathkal. Right-wing activists and BJP leaders sought to take out a procession with Rao’s body but police refused permission. His last rites were carried out without disturbance on Thursday.

The Karnataka unit of BJP has alleged that Rao was murdered by members of pro-Muslim outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). BJP leader C T Ravi on Thursday sought an NIA investigation into the murder. He claimed that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy by the PFI to kill members of right-wing groups in Karnataka.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, however, said only investigation would reveal whether the victim of the murder and the assailants were involved with any organisation.

He said personal animosity over pasting of posters in Surathkal seemed to have led to the attack.

“Rao videographed the people who were putting up posters. They objected to this and some people at the spot wanted him to delete the pictures, but he refused. There was an altercation at the time,” the home minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App