Four held for poisoning tiger, bison to death in Tamil Nadu

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly poisoning to death a wild bison and using it as a bait to kill a tiger in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the district, forest officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made based on a tip-off on Wednesday, they said.

First the officials recovered the carcass of a bison in Thalamalai forest range and conducted an autopsy, which revealed that it had died due to poisoning.

Subsequently, four persons of Bejelatty village were picked up in this connection.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to having poisoned the bison, which was later consumed by the 8-year-old male tiger, forest officials said.

The gang harvested the canine and claws of the man-eater that died after feeding on the dead bison.

A search is on for remaining five involved in the crime, officials added.

