Four get life, one 7 years in jail for Haryana triple murder

FOUR PERSONS were sentenced to life imprisonment and one to seven years’ imprisonment by a court in Faridabad on Monday in a case of triple murder in Sunpedh village in 2014. The incident dates back to October 2014 when three Rajputs were killed in inter-caste violence. A total of 11 people from the Dalit community had been arrested.

A year later, members of the Rajput community allegedly set fire to the house of a Dalit family, which was said to be a revenge attack. Two children died in the fire. Investigation in this case is being conducted by the CBI.

The hearing in the triple murder case was going on in the district court in Faridabad. During a hearing on January 13, seven persons were held guilty, while four were released. Four persons were sentenced to life and another was imprisoned for seven years. The court also announced two years’ imprisonment for two women. However, they were released as they had already undergone the sentence.