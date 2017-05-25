Four get jail for possession of fake currency notes

A CBI special court in Ghaziabad on Wednesday sentenced four accused charged with possessing a large amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) to seven to 10 years in prison. A special judge at Ghaziabad CBI special court sentenced Mohammed Hanif and Mohammed Kasim to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on each. Another accused, Shalu, has been sentenced to seven years in prison while Mohammed Tikka alias Afazul has to serve 10 years.

“A case was registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 489B (using forged or counterfeit currency as genuine) and 489C (possession of forged currency notes) of IPC on April 6 2014. Information was received about smuggling of huge quantities of FICNs from neighbouring country by Tikka Afazul, resident of Malda in West Bengal, and the smuggled FICNs were to be supplied to Mohd. Hanif resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh through Shalu and Mohammed Kasim, who are residents of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Searches were conducted, which led to seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes having face value of Rs 3 lakh. The notes were seized from the possession of Shalu and Mohd. Kasim. They were intercepted in a running Train (New Farakka-New Delhi Express) between Lucknow to Moradabad Railway Station,” read a statement released by the CBI.

During its investigation, the CBI arrested Mohd Hanif and recovered FICN worth Rs 1,03,000. The supplier of the fake notes, Afazul, was also arrested. It was further revealed that Hanif was allegedly the mastermind, and had been running operations relating to possession and circulation of FICN in western Uttar Pradesh.

After the CBI finished its probe, it filed a chargesheet against the accused persons on July 4, 2014. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

