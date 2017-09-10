Four Fabindia staff chargesheeted in peeping tom case

The accused were arrested in 2015 after Irani, the then HRD Minister alleged that a hidden camera was installed to snoop on customers in the trial room of the Fabindia store in the tony Candolim beach village, 20 km from Panaji. The accused were arrested in 2015 after Irani, the then HRD Minister alleged that a hidden camera was installed to snoop on customers in the trial room of the Fabindia store in the tony Candolim beach village, 20 km from Panaji.

Four Fabindia staff have been chargesheeted in a court of law here in connection with a 2015 case of snooping after Union Minister Smriti Irani made a complaint against it, a police officer said on Sunday. Paresh Bhagat, Prashant Naik, Karim Lakhani, and Raju Payancha were named in the chargesheet filed a month back by the Goa Police Crime Branch under Sections 354 (criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty), 354C (voyeurism), 509 (intrusion of privacy) of the Indian Penal Code and 66E (violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Superintendent of Police Karthik Kashyap told the media here.

He said top company officials had “no role” in the affair.

The accused were arrested in 2015 after Irani, the then Human Resource Development Minister and at present the Information and Broadcasting Minister, alleged that a hidden camera was installed to snoop on customers in the trial room of the Fabindia store in the tony Candolim beach village, 20 km from Panaji.

