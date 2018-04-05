Four days into wheat procurement season, Punjab awaits CCL from Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Even as the wheat procurement season has commenced in Punjab from April 1 and grains have started arriving in mandis, the state is yet to get Cash Credit Limit (CCL) from the Centre. The government is expecting 120 to 130 lakh tonnes of yield this season, and it will require about Rs 22,000 crore in advance for the purchase. Smooth procurement of crops is a political issue in Punjab especially for Chief Minister Amarinder Singh government that has promised to ensure smooth procurement.

Sources in the government said the state had squared off its CCL account with Centre before the last fiscal closing, and was expecting the CCL to be in state’s accounts by April 3, as April 1 was a Sunday and banks were closed on Monday due to a nation-wide bandh. The government is, however, still awaiting the advance.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said they had asked for an advance of Rs 22,000 crore. About the delay, he said, “They wanted us to clear the gap first. This amounted to Rs 950 crore. The food department owed us this money and there was a delay on account of that. But we have somehow managed to pay them Rs 950 crore now. We will get our due from the food department later. We needed to square off the CCL account for the sake of our farmers.”

Badal added that the money would be in the government’s coffers within a day or so. “We have got the sanction from RBI. We are just waiting for the money,” he said.

The advancing of CCL by Centre has not been a smooth process ever since BJP formed the government at Centre. Soon after taking over in 2014, it had delayed CCL for paddy to its alliance partner SAD’s government in Punjab. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had asked the state to clear its pending dues first. This had delayed payment to the farmers causing an embarrassment to the government then.

During the paddy procurement season in 2017, the Centre had asked Punjab to first settle the account pertaining to the previous CCL advanced to the state to procure wheat for the central pool. The government had ended up paying Rs 1000 crore before the money was advanced to it. The state is already burdened with a huge loan of Rs 31,000 crore on account of CCL gap accumulating over the years.

A functionary of the government said the harvesting will be in full swing only after Baisakhi. The government expects the advance to be sanctioned by this weekend. “We will worry only if the CCL is delayed by 10 days. Otherwise, there is nothing to worry,” a senior government official said. Punjab is already facing another issue with truckers announcing to stay away from procurement stating that the government was allotting tenders of transportation at low prices. They had boycotted the bids last week.

To tide over the crisis, the government is in the process of notifying a policy under which tractor-trolleys of farmers would be used for transportation of grains from mandis to godowns and the farmers would be paid the allowance, on the lines of Madhya Pradesh. A functionary of the government said the policy would not only help the government save about Rs 400 crore on transportation but also help the farmers in earning an extra buck.

