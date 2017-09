The attack happened in Anantnag district of Kashmir (Source: AP/For representation only) The attack happened in Anantnag district of Kashmir (Source: AP/For representation only)

Four CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack on Monday in Anantnag district of Kashmir, the police said. The attack happened when militants hurled a grenade on a patrol party of CRPF security forces. Injured jawans have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

More details awaited

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd