Four cops booked for extortion in Hyderabad

The case was registered against Pulinder Reddy Additional DCP and three others. (File Photo) The case was registered against Pulinder Reddy Additional DCP and three others. (File Photo)

The Cyberabad Police have registered a case of extortion against four police officials, including an ADCP, for allegedly threatening a person in connection with a land deal, an official said today. The case was registered against Pulinder Reddy Additional DCP at the Rachkonda Police Headquarters, Raidurgam inspector Durga Prasad, sub-inspector Rajasekhar and constable Lakshmi Narayana, said M Ramana Kumar, ACP (Madhapur).

The officer said a family member of Pulinder Reddy entered into a land purchase agreement with one Mohammad in 2006. However, the deal didn’t take off as the kin of Reddy failed to pay the amount they had agreed to, he said, adding that Mohammad subsequently sold the land to another party. He said Reddy then started “harassing” Mohammad to part with the profit he made after selling the land. “There was an allegation that Mohammad was forced to sign some cheques. He approached the Commissioner of Police on the issue. As per the instructions, we registered a case against these four officials,” Ramana Kumar said.

The four were booked under sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. When contacted, Reddy denied the allegations against him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App