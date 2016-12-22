Four construction workers buried alive in Tamil Nadu

Four construction workers were buried alive when loose earth caved in on them while they were working in a 20-foot deep pit at a worksite in Ballattimattarm near Coonoor, about 28 km from Udhagamandalam on Thursday, police said. Five persons were working in the pit dug for construction of a new building when the loose soil fell on them at around 10.30 am. While one Kanagaraj (50) was rescued with minor injuries by his colleagues, four others identified as Pratap (18), Arumugham (48), Karthikeyan (26) and Kamaraj (50) are still buried under the soil, they added.

The District Collector P Shankar and Superintendent of Police Muraliramba are monitoring operations being carried out jointly by police and fire and rescue services personnel to remove the soil and pull the bodies out, police said, adding Kanagaraj has been admitted to a government hospital in Coonoor.