Four Congressmen among 12 booked for attack on Akali leader

TWELVE persons, including four Congressmen, were booked a day after an attack on Youth Akali Dal leader Parminder Singh Kolianwali in Malaut town of Muktsar district. However, no arrests have been made so far. Parminder is son of Dyal Singh Kolianwali, president of SAD’s Muktsar unit and a member of the SGPC. The family is stated to be close to former CM Parkash Singh Badal, who visited Parminder at a Bathinda hospital on Monday.

The persons booked by police are Bakshish Singh Sidhu, former vice-president of Municipal Council, Malaut, his nephews and Youth Congress leaders Dhanjit Singh and Manpreet Singh Manna and Shubhdeep Singh Bittu. Eight others booked are unidentified.

All accused have been booked for attempt to murder. Parminder suffered injuries on both legs with his right leg getting fractured.

Two persons from Bakshish Singh group, who were injured in the scuffle, have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and Sonu. However, there names have not been mentioned in the FIR.

On Sunday evening, when Parminder was returning from the gym, his car was attacked, according to a statement given to the police. Parminder was allegedly pulled out of the car and beaten up. According to sources, Parminder’s gunman opened fire in the air, which he has denied.

Despite two Congress workers being injured in the attack, no cross FIR has been filed. Congress workers, meanwhile, indicated that it was an old rivalry which acquired political colour.

Dyal Singh Kolianwali, however, stated that he had sought security cover after giving a written compliant about his family getting threats, adding that only one gunman was provided which proved to inadequate.

Akal Takht Jathedar, former CM visit hospital Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh visited Bathinda hospital to inquire about health of the injured son of SGPC member Dyal Singh Kolianwali. Later, former CM Parkash Singh Badal also visited and alleged that police knew everything and yet the incident had happened. He alleged,”Punjab government has given instructions to police officers not to touch Congressmen even if they do any crime. This is the reason that Congressmen are attacking our workers and police is sitting quietly. Police is feeling demolarised with such instructions.”

He alleged that anti-social elements were being given political patronage. Badal asked police to quickly arrest the culprits behind the attack, adding that despite written requests about threats to Kolianwali family, police had allegedly done nothing.

