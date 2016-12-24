Four Chinese nationals held with fake e-tickets

Delhi Police have arrested four Chinese nationals, including a woman, from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for trying to enter the airport using fake e-tickets. According to police, the arrested persons have been identified as Liu Cong, Feng Sinan, Shen Yajun and Wang Xiaoqin.

“They were intercepted by CISF personnel Thursday night after their movements were found to be suspicious. The four entered the airport using fake e-tickets in order to see off a woman friend who was flying to Hong Kong,” a senior police officer said.

“They were handed over to Delhi Police which booked them under sections 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 417 (Punishment for cheating),” police said.

“They were staying at a hotel in Gurgaon and were employed with a Chinese firm. Entering the secured airport terminal using fake travel documents is a criminal offence,” the officer added.