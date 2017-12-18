Election Results
  • Four boys drown in pond near Mettur Dam

Four boys drown in pond near Mettur Dam

While the family members of the victims were frantically searching for them, information reached the village this morning that their bodies were floating in the pond near Mettur dam in that district, they said.

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published: December 18, 2017 3:56 pm
mettur dam accident, mettur dam drown, mettur dam boys drown, mettur dam four boys accident, indian express news Information reached the village this morning that their bodies were floating in the pond near Mettur dam in that district. (Representational image)
Top News

Four boys allegedly drowned in a pond in nearby Salem district on Monday, police said.

All the four, aged between 7 and 17, were reported missing since on Sunday.

While the family members of the victims were frantically searching for them, information reached the village this morning that their bodies were floating in the pond near Mettur dam in that district, they said.

Investigation is on, they added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 19: Latest News