Four booked for raping woman in Rajasthan

Police in Rajasthan’s Baran district have lodged a case against four people for allegedly gangraping a 40-year-old woman around 20 days ago. Police said the victim filed a complaint four days ago, accusing the men of gangraping her and circulating a video of the act.

“The married woman, originally from Baran district, lives in Kota and works as a cook. She has alleged that around 20 days ago, when she was on her way home in Baran from the bus stop, an acquaintance Chetan Meena offered her a lift on his motorcycle to her village,” police said. “She has alleged that Meena took her through a different route around Hingonia area where four to five more men arrived in bikes and gangraped her,” police added.

