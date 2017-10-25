Four men lynched after extortion bid in Bihar’s Rohtas

The nearby shopkeepers, meanwhile, chased down the eight men and managed to catch four of them. (Source: Google map) The nearby shopkeepers, meanwhile, chased down the eight men and managed to catch four of them. (Source: Google map)

Four of eight men who were trying to flee after firing shots at a cloth shop in Dawath block of Bihar’s Rohtas district, were lynched by a mob on Tuesday. Police have lodged a case against unknown persons.

Police said the incident took place around 9 am when eight bike-borne assailants reached the shop, Vikas Vastralaya, owned by one Vikas Choudhary. They were trying to extort the shopkeeper who did not relent. Following this they started indiscriminate firing at the shop and tried to escape. While Vikas Choudhary was unhurt in the firing, a passer-by, Niranjan Choudhary, suffered injuries.

The nearby shopkeepers, meanwhile, chased down the eight men and managed to catch four of them. They beat up the four with sticks and whatever objects they could find. By the time the police arrived, the four had suffered several internal injuries. They were admitted to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Two of them have been identified as Dipu Kumar (20) of Dawath and Abhishek Dubey (22) of Simri, Buxar.

Rohtas SP MS Dhillon said: “We have lodged a case against unknown people and will question shopkeepers to know more about the incident”.

