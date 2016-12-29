Four arrested with Rs 12.45 lakh in Kheda

Dakor police in Kheda district arrested four persons with Rs 12.45 lakh cash, including 605 new Rs 2,000 notes Wednesday from Dakor Raniya railway crossing near Dakor town. According to the police, they were exchanging old currency on 10 percent commission.

Acting on a tip-off, Dakor police intercepted the car near Raniya railway crossing and recovered cash worth Rs 12.45 lakh in various denominations. The accused have been identified as Gopal Darji (Chhota Udepur) Ravikant Rana (Kheda) Rupesh Shah (Nadiad) and Jayesh Parmar (Ahmedabad) .

Manoj Sangtyani, police sub-inspector at Dakor, said, “Rupesh Shah runs a grocery shop in Nadiad and he is the main agent who was exchanging the old currency where other were helping him to get the clients. We have also notified the income tax department. SOG (Nadiad) is doing further probe.”