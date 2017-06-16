Four armed men rob jewellery shop at Malviya Nagar

Four men, armed with pistols and knives, took away jewellery worth Rs 60 lakh from a showroom in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area between 12 noon and 12.30 pm, Thursday. Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said that while two persons were carrying pistols, two others had cleavers.

“A case under IPC Section 392 (robbery) has been registered at Malviya Nagar Police station and investigation is underway,” he said.

Four persons entered the showroom — Jain Jewellers — located in the posh M1 Block Market. Owner of the showroom, Pramod Jain, said two of them had “desi katta” and the others were carrying big knives.

“They threatened me at gunpoint and asked me to put all the gold items in the bags they were carrying. Two of them also filled up their bags with the gold ornaments kept at the counter of the shop. On seeing them, my employee acted intelligently and locked the strong room from the inside,” Jain has said in his complaint.

Soon after the accused fled the spot, Jain alerted police and other shopkeepers in the area. CCTV footage from a shop nearby showed the accused approaching the shop, police said. Shop owners in the area later staged a protest against police and said their businesses were not safe even during the daytime.

