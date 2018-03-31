Four among Kerala group that joined Islamic State killed

The fourth deceased is identified as Muhammed Mansad and all the four were from Thrikkarippur and Padanna regions of Kasaragod district. The fourth deceased is identified as Muhammed Mansad and all the four were from Thrikkarippur and Padanna regions of Kasaragod district.

Three persons and a child, among a group of at least 25 people from Kerala suspected to have joined the Islamic State, have reportedly been killed in Afghanistan.

Four others were earlier killed in different incidents in Afghanistan after the group moved to IS-controlled Nangarhar region in 2016. Shihaz K, his wife Ajmala and their child, who was born in Afghanistan after they moved to that country, were among those dead, according to Intelligence sources. The fourth deceased is identified as Muhammed Mansad and all the four were from Thrikkarippur and Padanna regions of Kasaragod district.

A message about their death was passed on to one Vincent of Palakkad, whose two sons and their wives were among those who had allegedly joined the IS, sources said. “The message (about the deaths) came from a number suspectedly used by Ashfaq Majeed, who had earlier informed about the death of four others in the group. We can’t say whether it was Ashfaq himself or someone else who sent the message about the death of four persons. Other than this message, we don’t have any other official information to confirm the deaths. The message came last week,’’ an officer said.

Ashfaq had informed social activist B C Rahman of Padanna about the previous deaths. Shihaz was a close relative of Ashfaq and his elder brother Ejas has also moved to Nangarhar with his wife Rahila and two children.

