Four alleged auto-lifters arrested

Four persons accused of stealing Bullet motorcycles and other vehicles from south east Delhi have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Mohan Yadav, Lala Ram, Sripal and Viresh Kumar have been arrested and 14 stolen vehicles recovered, DCP (Southeast) Romil Baaniya said.

Six of the recovered vehicles are Bullet motorcycles, he said.

Sripal alias Raju is the leader of this gang. He was inspired from the Bollywood movie, Bullet Raja, and wanted to become a gangster like Saif Ali Khan’s character in the film, the officer said.

“He was instrumental in breaking locks with little effort and starting the motorcycle by connecting the wires directly without any key. He is fond of new Bullet motorcycles,” said Baaniya.

On the intervening night of March 7 and 8, Mohan, Lala Ram and another associate had stolen two Bullet motorcycles from Jangpura area, he said.

While Mohan was arrested, his associates managed to escape with another stolen motorcycle, said Baaniya.

Later, Ram was arrested from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. Kumar was also arrested later. He used to help the accused in selling the stolen vehicles to others. Sripal alias Raju was arrested on March 27.

