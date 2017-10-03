Four accused in rape of minor girl arrested in Muzaffarpur

The incident took place last Saturday when the 14-year-old girl was returning home from a Dusshera fair, the police officer said. She was abducted by the four youths who allegedly raped her at a secluded place. (Representational Image) The incident took place last Saturday when the 14-year-old girl was returning home from a Dusshera fair, the police officer said. She was abducted by the four youths who allegedly raped her at a secluded place. (Representational Image)

Four youths accused of raping a minor girl in a Muzaffarpur village on Saturday have been arrested by the police.Four youths accused of raping a minor girl in a Muzaffarpur village on Saturday have been arrested by the police. Acting on a tip-off, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gaurav Kumar arrested three from their native Nawada village last night while the fourth one was nabbed today noon, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vivek Kumar said.

The accused were nabbed from separate locations in the village itself, the SSP said. Police is interrogating the four regarding the incident. A minor girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Nawada village under Katra police station of Muzaffarpur district on Saturday night, and the act was videographed and later uploaded on social media.

An FIR has been registered against seven persons, including the four youths involved in the alleged gangrape, and three others who tried to hush up the incident on Sunday night at Katra police station.

The incident took place last Saturday when the 14-year-old girl was returning home from a Dusshera fair, the police officer said. She was abducted by the four youths who allegedly raped her at a secluded place, he said.

The sordid episode was used by opposition RJD to hit out at Nitish Kumar government.

