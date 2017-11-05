Forum: Pay Rs 35,000 to consumer for misleading her

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A consumer bought a Bajaj Chetak scooter for Rs 25,200 from Partap Auto (India) Pvt. Ltd under the Money Multiplier Bond (MMB) scheme in 1998. Prem Arora was supposed to get Rs 25,000 after the scheme matured in 2016 but the cheque bounced. Now, the consumer forum has directed Partap Auto (India) to pay Rs 25,000 as well as fine of Rs 10,000 to the complainant for not keeping its word.

According to Arora, the firm introduced a scheme in 1998 to celebrate the sale of 15 million vehicles and invited customers to buy a scooter and get an MMB of Rs 25,000. So, on January 19, 1998, she bought a Bajaj Chetak Classic scooter for Rs 25,200 on January 19, 1998, for which Partap Auto issued a cheque for Rs 25,000, dated February 13, 2016, and drawn from Punjab National Bank, Jangpura, New Delhi, which had a tie-up with the auto company. And, on maturity, when the cheque was presented at the bank, it could not be encashed as it was dishonoured because there was no such account.

Partap Auto, however, replied that neither was there such a scheme nor did the company ever issue ny cheque in question and so it had nothing to do with the issuance or dishonouring of the cheque. Meanwhile, the consumer forum found that according to the documents presented by the complainant, a 1998 advertisement said, “Buy a Bajaj scooter now. Get Rs 25,000.”

According to that advertisement, the company, to celebrate the sale of 15 million vehicles, launched an ICICI money multiplier scheme with a maturity value of Rs 25,000 to anyone buying Bajaj scooter. So, the forum said Partap Auto was trying to lure gullible consumers with attractive offers to multiply its sales and not honouring it.

