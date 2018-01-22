Fortnight before daughter’s wedding, BSF head constable’s body reaches his Bulandshahr home

Jagpal Singh, the sole earning member of his family, last spoke to his son Gaurav on Thursday, a day before he died. (Representational) Jagpal Singh, the sole earning member of his family, last spoke to his son Gaurav on Thursday, a day before he died. (Representational)

THE BODY of BSF head constable Jagpal Singh, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, reached his home at Bhaisroli village in Bulandshahr Sunday morning, two weeks before his daughter’s wedding.

Singh, the sole earning member of his family, last spoke to his son Gaurav on Thursday, a day before he died. “My father told me he would reach home on January 21 as his leave application has been granted. He also instructed me to distribute the wedding cards before January 21,” said Gaurav, a final year graduate student.

“On Friday afternoon, I was giving out the invites when I received a call from a BSF official. He said my father had sustained bullet injuries on his legs and was undergoing treatment. I asked him to let me talk to my father. But he disconnected after giving me the assurance that he will try. An hour later, another BSF official called up and said my father had died during treatment. That was when I told my mother and sisters,” he added.

Singh, who joined the BSF in 1988, was posted with the Alpha company of the 173rd Battalion. He last visited his home for a fortnight in December 2017. Gaurav said his family is unsure of whether they should proceed with the wedding. “In December, before returning to Jammu and Kashmir, my father fixed the date of my sister Nisha’s marriage after consulting the groom’s family. We will take a decision after consulting close relatives. Almost all preparations have been made for the wedding,” he added.

The family will now have to rely on a small plot of farm land to run the household. “It will be now uphill task. The body reached home today morning and final rites was conducted. Minister Swatantra Deo Singh had visited our home today,” said Gaurav.

Meanwhile, another Army jawan, Chandan Rai of Chandauli district, died in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. His family is waiting to receive his body. Rai was serving in the Army Signal Corps as a radio operator. His marriage had been fixed for April 18.

Chandan had joined the Army in 2011. “I last spoke to him on Saturday morning. He asked about the well-being of the family, and the preparations for his wedding. He assured me he would come home soon,” said his younger brother Mohit, a final year graduate student.

Chandan last visited his home at Marufpur village two months ago. “On Saturday evening, I got a call from an Army official who said Chandan had died in the firing,” said Mohit. “I have been told by Army officials that his body will be sent to Chandauli tomorrow (Monday),” said Chandan’s elder brother Ashok.

A PTI report said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday declared financial aid of Rs 20 lakh for Rai’s family.

