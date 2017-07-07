Fortnight after Maharashtra govt credit line, farmers wait

With sowing for the kharif season at the half-way mark, farmers say the fresh loan may just come too late. Narendra Vaskar With sowing for the kharif season at the half-way mark, farmers say the fresh loan may just come too late. Narendra Vaskar

Even as the Maharashtra government extended the country’s biggest ever loan waiver package to cover an even greater number of farmers by including all overdue crop loans disbursed since 2009, farmers across the state are reporting their inability to access fresh credit.

Amid doubts over conditions imposed for eligibility for the loan waiver, and with the cooperative banking network in a deep crisis, farmers have been unable to access any institutional credit more than a fortnight after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that a fresh line of credit worth Rs 10,000 would be made available immediately to all eligible farmers. And with sowing for the kharif season already half-way, farmers in regions, which have witnessed acute agrarian distress over the past three to four years, say the Rs 10,000 may just come too late.

Nivrutti Gangurde of Kotamgaon village in Nashik’s Niphad taluka had earlier in the year taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh for his daughter’s wedding. Unable to raise a fresh crop loan as he was unable to clear previous dues, he had to borrow informally from somebody in the village at higher rates of interest for the kharif season. “I have been overdue since 2014 — none of the banks was ready to sanction any loan. In order to meet the operational expenses for my acre of tomato I had to borrow around Rs 2 lakh from a moneylender this year,” he says.

In Dhamangaon village of Ashti taluka, a drought-prone region, a plentiful monsoon in 2016 has ensured there’s plenty of water for drinking. “But it hasn’t rained since the end of June. If it doesn’t rain in a week or 10 days, we will have to go in for a second sowing,” says deputy sarpanch Dr Syed Bashir. “If the promised fresh loans are disbursed now, the money will at least be handy for that,” he adds.

Across the state, lead bank managers for agricultural loans say the fresh loan of Rs 10,000 promised by the government cannot be extended in the current circumstances where eligibility criteria have been repeatedly tweaked since the announcement and with no master circular from the Reserve Bank of India to all banks on writing off crop loan accounts that are non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans. “The government and the RBI will have to clearly state which NPAs are to be written off, only then can fresh credit be offered,” says the lead bank manager in one of Marathwada’s districts.

The Maharashtra Gramin Bank, a regional rural bank, is the only one to have issued a circular to its branches on the loan waiver and fresh credit, but sources say disbursals have remained low despite demand.

Chief Manager for Credit and Refinance K D Joshi says a circular was issued as per the directives of the state to all 408 branches, but concedes that there is confusion regarding eligibility. “The criteria are changing daily. Now all loans disbursed since 2009 that are overdue as of June 30, 2016, are eligible, but the government has not issued a circular on this,” he told The Indian Express.

Minister of State for Agriculture Sadashiv Khot admitted to receiving complaints about non-disbursal of crop loans from various districts. “I will meet the chief minister on Friday and ask him to look into the matter. I will also request the district guardian ministers to hold meetings with the banks and follow up on the loan disbursal,” he said.

Khot said that banks that had failed to provide credit on time would face action.

