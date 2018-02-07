Formula soon for funds to Andhra, Arun Jaitley assures MPs

K V P Ramachandra Rao (Congress) on protest (Express Photo) K V P Ramachandra Rao (Congress) on protest (Express Photo)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sought to allay the concerns of agitating MPs from Andhra Pradesh Tuesday, assuring them that a formula would soon be worked out for release of funds under a special package to Andhra Pradesh. Jaitley made statements in both Houses of Parliament where MPs of the ruling TDP, the YSR Congress and the Congress have been protesting for the last two days over non-implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, demanding a financial package for the state from which Telangana was carved out, and asking the government to honour its commitments made at the time of bifurcation.

In Rajya Sabha, Jaitley made the statement after TDP members trooped into the well raising slogans. “I think a solution by which an amount can be given through an alternative mechanism is being worked out. I have asked the expenditure secretary today to immediately call the finance secretary of Andhra Pradesh to Delhi and work out procedural formalities, so that it can be done. That amount will be the same. Let’s be assured that there should not be any difficulty,” he said.

“My friends from Andhra Pradesh are well aware that at least I have been fully sympathising and trying to make sure that every part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and the commitments made by the central government at all stages are honoured. The central government fully stands by it,” he said.

“… One particular issue is how the amount in lieu of special status or special package has to be paid, The state had requested for [funds] by way of externally aided programmes. That is, in the normal central scheme is 60% from Centre and 40% to be borne by the state. But if it has a special status, it would have got 90% from the Centre. So the difference is 30%,” Jaitley said.

“In lieu of this 30% in five years, for that amount which is calculated, the state said that give us externally aided projects which the Centre can fund with 90:10 so that the adequate compensation through the special package which is also equivalent to special status.”

Jaitley said the externally aided projects are approved by external agencies such as JICA or World Bank and take time. “So the chief minister has written to me saying have it funded from NABARD. But once it is funded from NABARD, it creates a problem with regard to addition to fiscal deficit because in that case the borrowing space of the state itself would be contracted,” Jaitley said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was present in the House, assured the TDP MPs on their demand for a railway zone, saying work is already under process. He said that after consulting adjoining states, a viable method would be used. Goyal said the then government (UPA) would have thought about this issue before promising the railway zone in the reorganisation act.

Earlier TDP MPs forced three adjournments in Lok Sabha in the morning. As they stood in the well holding placards, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar intervened and said the demands the MPs were raising were “sensitive in nature” and would be “looked into”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware of the demands. They will surely be looked into,” he said.

Before Jaitley spoke, TDP and the YSR Congress members continued protests into the afternoon. Around 10 members entered the well with placards preventing Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had to adjourn the House twice, briefly.

Kharge was speaking when one TDP MP came and stood between his desk and the Speaker. When Kharge tapped the MP on the shoulder, the latter charged him, “Why are you beating me? This is not good… Why are you beating me?”

At one point Congress leader Jyotiradtiya Scinda shouted out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sitting in the House but was quiet on the issue. Kharge said the protests by the TDP parliamentarians was sponsored by the government, but added that “genuine demands” of the protesting MPs must be implemented.

