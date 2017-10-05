Former-village head commits suicide in Rajasthan

Last year, Pakistan’s parliament unanimously approved anti-honour killing and anti-rape bills. Last year, Pakistan’s parliament unanimously approved anti-honour killing and anti-rape bills.

A 62-year-old former village head has allegedly committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling in his farmhouse in Baran district following which an advocate and a woman were booked on Wednesday for abetment to his suicide, police said. Hardayal Meena, former Sarpanch of Dodi panchayat, yesterday hanged himself from the ceiling of his farmhouse room, SHO of Baran city police station, Mahendra Singh said.

In the suicide note found in Meena’s pocket, he alleged that the woman and the advocate had been blackmailing him for the last 10 years by threatening to file false rape case against him, the police officer said. Meena mentioned the names, addresses and mobile numbers of the woman and the advocate and held them responsible for his suicide, Singh said.

On the basis of the suicide note and a complaint by Meena’s brother, a case on the charge of abetment to suicide and under relevant sections of the SC/ST Act has been lodged against the advocate and the woman, he said.

The woman, mentioned in the suicide note, was a selected candidate for state judicial services but has not joined the service as a case related to her joining is pending in a court, the SHO said. Meena’s body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem this afternoon, the police officer said, adding investigation into the matter is underway.

