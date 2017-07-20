Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat escapes unhurt after two-wheeler hits him

Latest News
The Congress leader though escaped the incident unhurt, said Kumar. A crowd had gathered after the incident, said Kumar, adding that Rawat ensured that the biker left the spot without any trouble.

By: PTI | Dehradun | Published:July 20, 2017 11:46 am
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat escaped unhurt after he was hit by a motorcycle in Dehradun. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the Congress leader, who was taking a stroll outside his residence in the Rajpur area last evening, according to Rawat’s spokesperson Surendra Kumar.

