Barack Obama to hold town hall in Delhi on Dec 1, interact with young leaders

Former US president Barack Obama will be travelling to New Delhi on December 1, as part of the outreach programme for his non-profit organisation the Obama Foundation. During a town hall event in the city, Obama will interact with young leaders and learn about the work they are doing to impact their communities.

In a video posted by the Obama Foundation on social media, the former president said, “I want to have a chance to talk to young people who are doing amazing work all across India. We’re going to be organising a town hall with young leaders from various parts of India, who can share with me some of the work they’re trying to do in their communities to make it better.” He added that he is interested to know how the foundation can support emerging leaders in India.

On December 1, @BarackObama is headed to India to host a Town Hall with hundreds of young leaders. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/IWoCOmqi4L — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) November 16, 2017

Through his international outreach programme, Obama has similarly visited Germany, Indonesia and Brazil.

“As one of the most culturally, religiously, linguistically, and ethnically diverse nations on earth, India’s democracy shows us the collective strength of engagement within and across communities. Most of India’s 1 billion people are under 35 years old, an engaged and passionate generation who are finding innovative ways to create positive change across India — change that benefits the world, ” Bernadette Meehan, International Programmes, Obama Foundation said.

The event will be live streamed on Obama.org.

