Former union minister, IUML MP E Ahamed passes away

Body of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed. (File) Body of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed. (File)

Former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed passed away early Wednesday, he was rushed to RML Hospital in Delhi yesterday morning from Parliament during President’s address.

MP E Ahamed had suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, visited the hospital after Ahamed’s family alleged that they were not allowed to meet him.

