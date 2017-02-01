Former Union Minister E Ahamed critical after suffering cardiac arrest, family protests at hospital

E Ahamed being carried out of Parliament Prem Nath Pandey E Ahamed being carried out of Parliament Prem Nath Pandey

Former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E Ahamed suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday. The MP has been admitted to RML Hospital in the capital. Ahamed remains critical, a senior doctor said. Sources said that Ahamed, Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Malappuram, is on artificial life support. “The MP had no pulse or heartbeat when he arrived at the hospital,” an RML doctor said. “A team of doctors carried out a resuscitation procedure, after which his heartbeat returned, but his condition is critical.”

Around 2.15 pm, Ahamed was shifted to RML’s ICU, where he was put on ventilator.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, visited the hospital after Ahamed’s family alleged that they were not allowed to meet him. “We have been waiting for three hours. We were not allowed to see our father. The behaviour of the hospital authorities was very unprofessional and they did not tell us why he has been kept on life support. With whose consent they did so. We have a right to see our father,” said Ahamed’s daughter Fausiya.

“They have said that a test needs to be conducted tomorrow,” Rahul said. Sonia was heard saying that it was for the first time in her lifetime she was seeing children were not allowed to see their father in hospital.