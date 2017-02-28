Domestic help at Kamal Nath’s residence commits suicide

A domestic help of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the servants’ quarter of the leader’s residence on Tughlak Road at New Delhi. (Representational Image) A domestic help of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the servants’ quarter of the leader’s residence on Tughlak Road at New Delhi. (Representational Image)

A domestic help of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the servants’ quarter of the leader’s residence on Tughlak Road at New Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Police said they suspect Dayaram was facing some financial and family problems.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

No suicide note has been found, a senior police officer said, adding that 26-year-old Dayaram had been working at Nath’s residence for last five to six years.

Last night, he went to his room and did not come out till late in the morning today. When the door of his room was opened around 9.45 AM, he was found hanging from the fan, the officer said.

Dayaram was married with two kids and his family stays in Gonda. His father works in Delhi. The body was handed over to the family following an autopsy.