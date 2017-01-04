Former Union Minister CM Ibrahim allegedly forced daughter to abort foetus: Reports

Congress leader and former Union Minister CM Ibrahim was accused of forcing his daughter, 22-year-old Iffa, to abort her foetus, The News Minute reported on Wednesday. Iffa was four-and-a-half-months pregnant at the time of her abortion. A complaint was filed by Ibrahim’s brother CM Khader with the Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru, accusing him of forcibly feeding her fruit juice laced with a medicine so that she would have a miscarriage.

Khader’s son CM Faizal married Iffa against the wishes of her family in August 2016. According to The News Minute, Khader’s complaint stated that Iffa complained to Faizal that her siblings had forcibly fed her with a foul-smelling juice that lead to stomach pain and bleeding. He further alleged that his son Faizal was beaten and tortured by Ibrahim’s family when he went to their house last year. Khader also named two city-based gynaecologists in his complaint.

Reacting to the allegation, Vikram Hospital issue a press statement stating that a young female who was 15 weeks pregnant was brought to the hospital on January 2 by her family with “profuse vaginal bleeding.” She was diagnosed with “incomplete abortion of unknown cause and underwent emergency evacuation procedure”. On Tuesday night, Faizal reportedly created a ruckus inside the hospital over the abortion and the hospital registered a complaint against him.

