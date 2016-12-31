Former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil dies at 84

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Eknathrao Vikhe-Patil, popularly known as Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil, died at his farmhouse in Ahmednagar’s Loni on Friday evening after a prolonged illness. He was 84.

Leaving the Congress to join the Shiv Sena briefly, Vikhe-Patil, an eight time MP, was sworn in as a Minister of State for Finance in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999. In 2002, Vajpayee elevated him to the Cabinet rank and assigned him the Union Industries ministry.

Son of Padmashri Vithalrao Vikhe-Patil, the founder of the cooperative movement in the Indian sugar industry, he began his political journey as an elected zilla parishad member from Ahmednagar.

Known in Maharashtra’s political circles as a staunch rival of Sharad Pawar, his name had even come in contention for the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s position on more than one occasion. He is survived by his wife, three sons, and two daughters. His son, Radhakrishna, is Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.