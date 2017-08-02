Former Union Minister Santosh Mohan Dev passes away in Silchar

Former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev (Express archive photo) Former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev (Express archive photo)

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev passed away in a local hospital in Silchar, Assam, on Wednesday morning after suffering from kidney and other ailments. Dev, 83, is survived by his wife and four daughters, including Congress MP Sushmita Dev.

“Nothing could have prepared me for this moment. I lost him at 6.06am today. Thank you everyone for your prayers, your love for him,” Sushmita, who is currently in Silchar wrote on Twitter.

Dev, a seven-time Congress MP, was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980. He represented Silchar five times and Tripura twice. He was appointed the Heavy Industry Minister in the Manmohar Singh-led UPA-I government. He also served as minister of state for communications from 1986-1988 and MoS for home between 1988-1989. Dev was given independent charge of of the steel ministry under the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1991.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the death of Dev. “Deeply saddened at the passing away of long time friend and colleague,Shri Santosh Mohan Dev. My condolences to the family,” he said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary C P Joshi took to Twitter to express his condolences on Wednesday. “My deepest condolences to @sushmitadevmp at the passing away of her Father North East Congress Leader S M Dev. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

