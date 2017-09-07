Former Tripura Congress MLA joins BJP

“Altogether, 2,374 supporters of Congress and ruling CPI-M also joined BJP in a function,” state Media In-charge Victor Som told reporters. “Altogether, 2,374 supporters of Congress and ruling CPI-M also joined BJP in a function,” state Media In-charge Victor Som told reporters.

A former MLA of Opposition Congress from Kamalpur subdivision of Tripura’s Dhalai district, Manoj Kanti Deb, has joined the BJP in presence of party’s state president Biplab Deb. “Deb joined our party in presence of state BJP president at Kamalpur yesterday. Altogether, 2,374 supporters of Congress and ruling CPI-M also joined our party in a function,” state Media In-charge Victor Som told reporters.

Joining the BJP was essential to honour people’s will, Deb said. “I also understood that it was not possible to oust CPI-M from the power, because the relationship between Congress and CPI-M is deep,” he said.

The state BJP president welcomed Deb, and said the ruling Left Front government had failed in all fronts. “In the last 35 years, the government was busy in patronising the CPI-M cadres only, and deprived the common people. This government would have to be answerable to people for their misdeeds,” Manoj Kanti Deb said.

In August, six Tripura MLAs, who were earlier sacked by the Trinamool Congress and who had voted for NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 presidential election, had formally joined the saffron party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App