Former TN CM Annadurai remembered on his 48th death anniversary

Dravidian veteran and former Chief Minister C N Annadurai was remembered across Tamil Nadu on his 48th death anniversary today, with AIADMK chief V K Sasikala and DMK leader M K Stalin among others paying tributes to him. Sasikala, accompanied by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and many senior leaders, paid floral tributes at Annadurai’s memorial at the Marina in Chennai.

The AIADMK General Secretary also paid tributes at the memorials of party founder, the late M G Ramachandran, and her predecessor, the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, located on the famous beach. DMK Working President M K Stalin, General Secretary K Anbazhagan and other party leaders took out the usual silent procession here and later paid floral tributes at the memorial of Annadurai.

Stalin in a statement heaped encomiums on Annadurai, who founded the DMK, saying he was instrumental in giving ‘Tamil Nadu’ its present name, although it was earlier known as the Madras Presidency. A veteran Dravidian leader, Annadurai ushered in the first post independence era non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu in 1967 when his party stormed to power.

The AIADMK, founded by actor-politician M G Ramachandran five years later, was named after him and called as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.