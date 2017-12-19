Former Thane police informer arrested for peddling drugs

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

The police has arrested the alleged head of a chain of drug peddlers in Thane. The accused had earlier been an informant for the Thane police, sources said. In November, the anti-narcotics cell of Thane police nabbed two alleged peddlers carrying packets of mephedrone in Mumbai. Police said that during questioning, the two revealed their supplier’s name. After arresting and interrogating him, police officers said they came to know that the main supplier was a man they were familiar with.

“The arrested accused in November named Komil Merchant as their boss and supplier. Merchant had been our informant when we were doing the mephedrone case in which Vicky Goswami was named as an accused,” said a senior officer from the Thane anti-narcotics cell. The police tried to first confirm this information, the officer said, and raided his house.

“We even arrested the man working with Merchant, a Kurla-based drug supplier named Javed Ansari. He told us how Merchant would buy the drugs from him and then peddle them in Mumbra, Bhiwandi and other pockets of Thane,” said the officer.

When the police ascertained that Merchant had allegedly gone rogue, they started tracking him, officers said. “We raided his house and the other hideouts but he was absconding,” an officer privy to the investigation said. Based on his call records and information received by the anti-narcotics cell, officers said they realised that Merchant was hiding in Goa.

“We raided in the middle of the night and managed to arrest him from Goa,” an officer said. Merchant was produced in court on December 17, and has been sent to police custody for three days. “Our main focus is to identify when he went from being our informant to becoming this drug supplier. We shall also investigate if he had other accomplices,” said a senior officer from Thane police.

