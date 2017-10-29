Former TDP MP booked for threatening woman in Hyderabad

Rao filed a counter complaint Saturday evening with the Jubilee Hills police that the woman was not known to him and that she was blackmailing him over his alleged affair with a former Member of Legislative Council of Karnataka. The woman also alleged that Rao’s brother Nama Seethaiah threatened and assaulted her. (Photo: Wiki Commons) Rao filed a counter complaint Saturday evening with the Jubilee Hills police that the woman was not known to him and that she was blackmailing him over his alleged affair with a former Member of Legislative Council of Karnataka. The woman also alleged that Rao’s brother Nama Seethaiah threatened and assaulted her. (Photo: Wiki Commons)

A case was registered against former Telugu Desam Party MP Nama Nageshwar Rao for allegedly threatening a woman in Hyderabad. The woman, who claims to be a friend of Rao, lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station alleging that Rao threatened her over phone several times and even warned her he would release some intimate photos of them together.

The police have registered a case against Rao under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of IPC. The woman claimed that she and Rao were friends since five years and recently came to know about Rao’s affair with a Karnataka politician. She alleged that when she started questioning him, he threatened her.

Rao filed a counter complaint Saturday evening with the Jubilee Hills police that the woman was not known to him and that she was blackmailing him over his alleged affair with a former Member of Legislative Council of Karnataka. The woman also alleged that Rao’s brother Nama Seethaiah threatened and assaulted her.

