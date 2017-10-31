Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa calls on Devendra Fadnavis

Mahinda Rajapaksa (File) Mahinda Rajapaksa (File)

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence ‘Varsha’ here and held talks over a host of issues. A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) said Rajapaksa is on a tour of Maharashtra and as part of it, he visited Ajanta and Ellora caves (in Aurangabad) and gave his inputs to Fadnavis.

“A lot of Sri Lankan tourists visit the Ajanta-Ellora caves every year. The state government will make arrangements at Ajanta as suggested by the former president,” the statement said. The chief minister also appreciated the neighbouring country’s development over the last few years, it added.

“The CM also recollected his visit to Sri Lanka in the past. Both the leaders discussed issues related to tourism and investments,” the statement said.

