Former SP Salwinder Singh gets bail in rape case in Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted regular bail to the former SP of Punjab Police Salwinder Singh in the corruption and rape case registered against him in 2016. Salwinder’s bail plea, which he had filed in July, was allowed by the single bench of Justice A B Chaudhari. He is accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for dropping a criminal case and sexually assualting the accused’s wife. The bail plea had been earlier turned down by the lower court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App