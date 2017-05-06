Former SC legal advocate alleges his mother was ‘harassed’ by Jet Airways staff

Savita Bhatia (Source: Facebook/Kawaljit Singh Bhatia) Savita Bhatia (Source: Facebook/Kawaljit Singh Bhatia)

Kawaljit Singh Bhatia, former legal advocate at the Supreme Court, took to Facebook on Saturday to report an incident in which his mother, Savita Bhatia, was ‘harassed’ by the staff of Jet Airways while trying to board a plane on May 3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Denying allegations leveled against its employee, the airline company said that it has submitted the CCTV footage of the incident to the Delhi police.

Kawaljit alleges that the staff of the private airline told Savita that she cannot board the flight as she was late and later demanded that she pay Rs 5,500 for extra baggage. He says she had arrived within the permissible limit and that her baggage did not weigh in excess. Kawaljit said that the staff’s ‘rude’ and ‘brash’ behaviour, pushing and shoving, and resorting to pressure tactics caused his mother to faint and injure herself.

“I had a panic attack, fell unconscious but when I got up I saw blood rushing out from my chin. Jet Airways least bothered about me, didn’t offer me anything. A person arranged a wheelchair,” Savita told ANI. Kawaljit said Savita was told by doctors at Medanta hospital, located inside the airport premises, that the wound was too deep for stitches that surgery was needed.

He alleged the staff did not respond when his mother blacked out and were more concerned about who would take responsibility. He said they finally brought her a wheel-chair after other travelers responded to the situation. “There was not an iota of sensitive treatment, leave alone comfortable travelling. It was a horrendous experience, which I do not wish to happen to anyone,” Kawaljit wrote on Facebook.

“Are we so vulnerable when we book our tickets with an airline? Are our loved ones, especially elders, women of the family and young ones safe when they travel alone under the presumption that booking a reputed airline assures of no botheration enroute? Are airlines safe anymore?” he questioned.

Jet Airways released a statement refuting the allegations, reported PTI. It maintained that the passenger was late for boarding, and was therefore not allowed to board. Further, it stated that it has submitted CCTV footage to the Delhi police to corroborate its version.

“The airline staff accepted the senior guest for boarding, despite the guest reporting late at the check-in counter,” the Jet Airways statement said, reported PTI. It added that the passenger fainted due to her ill-health. “Medical investigations revealed her to be a diabetic with low haemoglobin.”

