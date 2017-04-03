Former Samajwadi Party spokesperson joins BJP

Representational image. Representational image.

The BJP received yet another shot in its arm in Uttar Pradesh with Gaurav Bhatia, the face of the Samajwadi Party in television debates, joining the party on Sunday. Declaring that PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah inspired him to join the BJP, which registered a spectacular victory in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bhatia, who was additional advocate general of the state government, said: “The SP was moving away from the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia. There is no value of loyalty and sincerity and it has been surrendered to dynastic politics.”

He refrained from launching any personal attack on former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav or his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Bhatia, who quit as SP spokesperson in February, joined the BJP in the presence of party national secretaries Bhupendra Yadav and Arun Singh at party headquarters. He also met Shah.

